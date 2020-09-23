Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., September 23, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated September 23, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
Elvin McClain, 28, NCSO, fail to appear; Whitney Ghostbear, 26, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Michael Brown, 60, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Dana Green, 37, NCSO, serve jail time; Christopher Hick, 23, CPD, aggravated assault, interfering with 911 call, strangulation of household member, controlled substance possession; Rebeka Miersen, 33, CPD, NCIC hit.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!