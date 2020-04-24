Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 24, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated April 24, 2020, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Jeramia Montoya, 26, USMA, contract hold/billing; Parker Austin, 28, NCSO, serving weekends; Domingo Martinez, 45, CPD, DWUI, open container possess/consume while operating; Kristopher Pease, 33, USMA, contract hold/billing; Larry Terkildsen, 52, NCSO, serve jail time; Tyler Moore, 29, NCSO, serve jail time; Gary Chingman, 50, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Bobbie Rowland, 26, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, criminal trespass, under influence controlled substance.
