Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 19, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated February 19, 2020, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
Leandra Washington, 19, NCSO, fail to appear; Alyssa Frechea, 22, NCSO, bond revocation; Gage Cordova, 22, NCSO, hold for circuit court; Clint Hammell, 47, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Christhian Cortes-Cortes, 19, INS, hold for other agency; Laura Kaehn, 40, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Terry Ferguson, 46, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Kurt Zajic, 66, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Federico Gomez, 32, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Angelina Gomez, 28, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Max Chavis, 47k, CPD, criminal warrant; Mark Rabb, 34, NCSO, fail to appear; Gerald Frazer, 24, CPD, DWUI, controlled substance possession.