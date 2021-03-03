Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 3, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated March 3, 2021, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
Robert Eshelman, 40, NCSO, fail to comply (times 3); Taylor Anderson, 19, CPD, grand larceny over $500, false written statement; Thomas Hubbard, 42, NCSO, fail to comply; Zachery Dula, 33, WHP, fail to comply (times 2); Gregory Toth, 40, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Everett Phillips, 64, MPD, hold for probation and parole, controlled substance possession meth, burglary aggravated, felon in possession of weapon; Christipher Bramlett, 24, CPD, controlled substance possession, shoplifting; Russell Frerichs, 44, CPD, public intoxication; Elizabeth Frisby, 46, CPD, domestic battery; Todd Rouse, 40, CPD, controlled substance possession, interference with peace officer; Jason Van Oordt, 42, CPD, suspended/revoked driver’s license; Jennifer Myers, 48, CPD, controlled substance possession, maintain insurance; Jenterece Watkins, 40, CPD, DWUS, open container in vehicle, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance or liquor in jail; Brittney Erb, 22, EPD, controlled substance possession, fail to appear (times 3); Dalton Griswold, 28, EPD, DWUS, controlled substance possession.