Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Oct. 14, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Oct. 14, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:Charles Woolsey, 33, CPD, fail to comply, fail to appear; Casey Jackson, 43, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Cameron Cardinal-Lawstuen, 30, NCSO, fail to appear; Megann Holzer, 23, fail to comply; Brandon Johnson, 24, CPD, fail to appear; Vanessa Morales, 33, MPD, burglary; Terry Burch, 34, MPD, burglary; Amber Carpin, 30, CPD, district court bench warrant; Brent Sanborn, 19, WHP, reckless driving, reckless endangering; Edlos Feyhl, 33, CPD, DUS driving while license suspended; Jeanine Sjoblom, 48, CPD, NCIC hit.
