Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 18, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated June 18, 2021, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
- Shane Sternberg, 38, NCSO, fail to appear; Steven Woodell, 43, NCSO, fail to comply; Jennifer Shakespeare, 36, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Chelcie Thorson, 31, NCSO, serve jail time; Carlos Salazar, 46, CPD, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, bond revocation; Paula Downer, 23, NCSO, courtesy hold; Lucas Hallock, 49, MPD, interference with peace officer, fail to comply; Kyle Johnson, 33, CPD, criminal warrant; James Knight, 28, NCSO, serve jail time; Nicholas Kudolla, 38, CPD, trespassing; Dallas Dresser, 34, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Allyson Sixfeathers, 27, CPD, fail to comply; Vanessa Morales, 34, CPD, fail to appear (times 2), controlled substance possession meth, fail to provide proof of liability insurance.