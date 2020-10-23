Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Oct. 23, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Oct. 23, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
David Williamson, 50, NCSO, criminal bench warrant (times 2); Brian Goodman, 62, CPD, criminal warrant; Gerald Frazer, 25, NCSO, fail to appear, county warrant/hold for agency; John Tucker, 55,
MPD, hold for probation and parole; Michael Brundige, 41, CPD, criminal warrant; Daniel Closs, 65, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, open container; Chasity Vensor, 33, CPD, DUS, insurance violation; Justo Diaz III, CPD, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace; Brayden Deere, 20, CPD, DWUI, leave the scene of accident, insurance violation, too fast for conditions, resisting arrest; Angelo Costalez, 23, EPD, DUI, insurance liability, controlled substance possession.
