Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 30, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated March 30, 2021, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Christina Counts, 36, NCSO, fail to appear (times 4), criminal warrant; Jimmie Herron, 65, NCSO, serve jail time; Guillermo Huerta, 21, CPD, fail to comply, DUS, marijuana possession; Kari Goodman, 43, CPD, controlled substance possession (times 3); Austin Barba, 23, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Marshall Mayhan, 18, CPD, resisting arrest; Kevin McElmury, 38, CPD, under influence controlled substance.