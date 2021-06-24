Inmate roster

The following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 24, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated June 24, 2021, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Nicholas Kudolla, 38, CPD, trespassing; Gwen Timm, 20, MPD, fail to comply, criminal warrant, theft under $1,000; Gaige Allbee, 18, NCSO, serve jail time; Richard McCloskey, 33, NCSO, fail to appear, hold for CAC; Becky McAnally, 48, CPD, fail to appear; Jerimiah Grove, 32, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Ryan Heidekrueger, 36, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Calvin Aubin, 31, NCSO, fail to comply; Alyssa Johnson, 30, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Alicia Padilla, 40, NCSO, fail to comply; Alec Chastaine, 49, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Levi McInturff, 33, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, hold for probation and parole; Christopher Howard, 45, CPD, FVPA protection order violation; Trey Meredith, 29, MPD, DWUI, driving under suspension; David Stanley, 25, NCSO, fail to appear, criminal bench warrant; Wesley Bell, 34, CPD, interference with peace officer, criminal bench warrant; Jason Franke, 40, CPD, aggravated assault, possess deadly weapon, controlled substance possession, fail to comply; Jon Butler, 46, NCSO, DUI, open container moving vehicle 1st offense, driving without interlock device; Nathan Rhoades, 19, CPD, courtesy hold/other agency.