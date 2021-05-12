Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 12, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated May 12, 2021, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:Cristian Magana Mendoza, 48, NCSO, immigration hold; Saul Luna-Montoya, 25, NCSO, criminal warrant (times 2); Rene Vargas, 54, NCSO, criminal warrant; Timothy Russell, 29, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Grant Bauer, 29, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Karen Green, 22, CPD, criminal warrant; Alec Miller, 34, CPD, fail to comply; Kaitlynn Peeler, 21, NCSO, probationary court hold; Carlos Garcia, 44, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Cruz Peters, 32, CPD, fail to register as sex offender; John Thellmann, 39, CPD, fail to appear; Joshua Crabb, 42, MPD, interfere with peace officer, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less; Anthony Vanvugt, 24, CPD, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal; Jacquelyn Harris, 33, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Joshua Haworth, 30, NCSO, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, compulsory auto insurance 1st offense, interfere with peace officer, fail to comply.