Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. December 24, 25 and 26, 2019. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated December 24, 25 and 26, 2019, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
- Nikki San Miguel, CPD, terroristic threats, interference with police officer, breach of peace; Gregorio Alquinson, NCSO, controlled substance possession meth; Renee Marsh, CPD, criminal warrant; Travis Adkison, NCSO, courtesy hold ot/agency; Christopher Flanagan, CPD, aggravated assault, domestic battery; Bradley Romero, CPD, simple assault, disturbance-breach of peace; Ronald Young, CPD, interference, suspended/revoked driver’s license, no insurance, registration of motor vehicle; Brianna Reed, CPD, fail to comply; Evan Yates, CPD, fail to comply; Brandon Hampton, CPD, fail to appear; Wyatt Wirth, CPD, fail to comply, CPD, suspended/revoked driver’s license-enhanced, no insurance, improper registration, open container-operating vehicle; Jazzmyn Teel, CPD, controlled substance possession
Wednesday additions:
- Rafael Castillo-Caro, INS, contract hold/billing; Jose Malagon-Jimenez, INS, immigration hold; Sebastion Ehrler, NCSO, hold for probation & parole; Andrew Rebarchek, NCSO, courtesy hold ot/agency; Angelique Gralow-Keck, NCSO, NCIC hit; Rolando Davila, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency (times 2); SDCI, DWUS, compl auto ins; Steven Woodell, CPD, district court bench warrant, fail to comply, fail to appear; Clinton Phillips, NCSO, hold for probation & parole; Cory Baker, CPD, interference with police officer, interference/assault on a police officer; Tyler Sims, CPD, interference (times 2), district court bench warrant, fail to comply; David Horton, MLPD, controlled substance possession meth, under influence of controlled substance; Michael Baker, CPD, DWUI; Craig Howell, NCSO, NCIC hit; Nocole Bacus, CPD, domestic battery, 10-57 PROP
Thursday additions:
Jerald Friday, CPD, public intoxication, malicious mischief