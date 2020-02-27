Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 27, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated February 27, 2020, visit trib.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Thursday additions
:
Benjamin Kinghorn, 35, CPD, reckless driving, attempt to elude, fail to comply (times 2), district court bench warrant, NCIC hit; Rebecca Carson, 43, CPD, violate FVPA court order; Corey Coriddi, 31, CPD, interference with peace officer, suspended/revoked driver’s license, no insurance, district court bench warrant; Makailee Pentecost, 22, CPD, under influence controlled substance, controlled substance possession; Allissa Spruell, 40, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Moises Sanchez, 39, CPD, criminal warrant; Raymond Yohe, 28, CPD, DWUI, no insurance; Ernest Mair,, 53, CPD, fail to comply; Robert House, 30, EPD, DWUI, DUS, open container, insurance required.