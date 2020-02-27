You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Inmate roster
View Comments

Inmate roster

{{featured_button_text}}

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 27, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated February 27, 2020, visit trib.com.

Thursday additions

:

Benjamin Kinghorn, 35, CPD, reckless driving, attempt to elude, fail to comply (times 2), district court bench warrant, NCIC hit; Rebecca Carson, 43, CPD, violate FVPA court order; Corey Coriddi, 31, CPD, interference with peace officer, suspended/revoked driver’s license, no insurance, district court bench warrant; Makailee Pentecost, 22, CPD, under influence controlled substance, controlled substance possession; Allissa Spruell, 40, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Moises Sanchez, 39, CPD, criminal warrant; Raymond Yohe, 28, CPD, DWUI, no insurance; Ernest Mair,, 53, CPD, fail to comply; Robert House, 30, EPD, DWUI, DUS, open container, insurance required.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News