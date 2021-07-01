 Skip to main content
Inmate roster
The following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 1, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated July 1, 2021, visit trib.com.

Thursday additions:

Candice Cordova-Ponce, 42, NCSO, criminal warrant; Justice Anderson, 26, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Phillip Diekemper, 39, CPD, fail to comply, district court bench warrant, criminal warrant; Emanuel Bautista, 37, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; James Darrah, 55, CPD, fail to comply; Steven Lamorie, 54, USMA, contract hold/billing; Steven Baros, 38, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Austen Bagner, 28, NCSO, fail to comply; Carlos Salazar, 46, NCSO, fail to appear, hold for probation and parole; Christopher Lutonsky, 40, NCSO, interfere with peace officer, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Samuel Taylor, 36, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Jesse Jackson, 30, NCSO, serve jail time; Jason Collins, 45, CPD, fail to comply (times 2); Adam Setty, 32, CPD, fail to appear (times 2); Devon Neemann, 19, CPD, public intoxication, resisting arrest, liquor law minor in possession; Randall Keeling, 44, CPD, DUI, turn at intersections, compulsory auto insurance 1st offense; Michal Lindberg, 26, CPD, fail to comply; Mario Lopez, 38, CPD, public intoxication; Robert Limb, 40, NCSO, DUI; John Faulkner, 48, CPD, criminal warrant.

