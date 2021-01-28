Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Jan. 28, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Jan. 28, 2021, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
Samuel Lukowiak, 26, NCSO, district court bench warrant, fail to comply; Brady Westwood, 22, CPD, delivery of controlled substance, larceny; Brian Clinton, 36, CPD, fail to comply; Nichole Greenleaf, 52, CPD, fail to comply, fail to appear; Steven Perry, 58, CPD, DUS, insurance violation, registration motor vehicle, marijuana possession; Johnny Wade, 54, CPD, contract hold; Will Henze, 28, CPD, criminal warrant; Nickalas Mathill, 27, CPD, controlled substance possession meth.