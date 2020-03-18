Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 18, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated March 18, 2020, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
- Philip Mickelson, 32, NCSO, fail to comply; Patrick Stufflebean, 46, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Colt Adams, 38, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Alejandro Castaneda-Vega, 26, INS, immigration hold; Jose Carbajal-Castaneda, 27, INS, immigration hold; Owen Walworth, 20, CPD, fraud check, conspiracy; Michael Tate, 54, CPD, DWUI; Erica Dustin, 53, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, open container possess/dispense in open; Jon Thompson, 31, WHP, DWUI; Joseph Grant, 30, CPD, public intoxication prohibited.
