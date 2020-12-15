Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Dec. 15, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Dec. 15, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Willie Young, 41, CPD, disturbing the peace, malicious mischief prohibited; Lindsay Lossner, 27, NCSO, serve jail time; Taniesha Smith, 28, NCSO, serve jail time; Shane Perales, 34, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Ryan Bertagnole, 45, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Sarah Groth, 36, CPD, fail to comply; Kimberley Perry, 59, NCSO, fail to appear; Robby Noriega, 30, CPD, DWUI.
