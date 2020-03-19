Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 19 and 20, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated March 19 and 20, 2020, visit trib.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Wednesday additions:
Philip Mickelson, 32, NCSO, fail to comply; Patrick Stufflebean, 46, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Colt Adams, 38, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Alejandro Castaneda-Vega, 26, INS, immigration hold; Jose Carbajal-Castaneda, 27, INS, immigration hold; Owen Walworth, 20, CPD, fraud check, conspiracy; Michael Tate, 54, CPD, DWUI; Erica Dustin, 53, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, open container possess/dispense in open; Jon Thompson, 31, WHP, DWUI; Joseph Grant, 30, CPD, public intoxication prohibited.
Thursday additions:Susan Miller, 30, NCSO, serve jail time; Joshua Capshaw, 31, CPD, fail to comply (times 3), criminal warrant; Destry Bristow, 53, CPD, expc ord public intoxication, open container possess/dispense in open; Rachel Phillips, 37, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Louis Montoya, 31, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Charles Woolsey, 33, CPD, fail to appear; Eliel Lopez, 41, NCSO, criminal warrant; Brittany LeClere, 31, EPD, inteference with peace officer, assault on a police officer; Jason Taylor, 43, NCSO, hold for probation and parole.