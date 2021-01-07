Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Jan. 7, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Jan. 7, 2021, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
Larry McDaniel, 31, CPD, public intoxication; Skip Mosteller, 43, DCI, criminal warrant; Kailynn Moore, 19, NCSO, controlled substance possession meth, county warrant/hold for agency, attempts/conspire; Joseph Hooker, 29, CPD, hold for probation and parole, attempts/conspire, controlled substance possession meth, possession of meth with intent to deliver; Bailey Powell, 24, MPD, county warrant/hold for agency (times 2); Brandy
Cook, 34, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Kathy Cox, 51, CPD, domestic battery; Louie Archuleta, 24, CPD, public intoxication; Payton Benninger, 26, EPD, wrongful take/dispose property; Robert McCullough, 55, CPD, resisting arrest, NCIC hit.