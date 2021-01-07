 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate roster
View Comments

Inmate roster

{{featured_button_text}}

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Jan. 7, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Jan. 7, 2021, visit trib.com.

Thursday additions:

Larry McDaniel, 31, CPD, public intoxication; Skip Mosteller, 43, DCI, criminal warrant; Kailynn Moore, 19, NCSO, controlled substance possession meth, county warrant/hold for agency, attempts/conspire; Joseph Hooker, 29, CPD, hold for probation and parole, attempts/conspire, controlled substance possession meth, possession of meth with intent to deliver; Bailey Powell, 24, MPD, county warrant/hold for agency (times 2); Brandy

Cook, 34, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Kathy Cox, 51, CPD, domestic battery; Louie Archuleta, 24, CPD, public intoxication; Payton Benninger, 26, EPD, wrongful take/dispose property; Robert McCullough, 55, CPD, resisting arrest, NCIC hit.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News