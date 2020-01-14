Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., January 14, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated January 14, 2020, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Marc Alden, 55, CPD, unauthorized use of motor vehicle; Shaun Hamilton, 34, NCSO, hold for district court, hold for WSP; Claus Bouska, 45, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Robert Moore, 34, CPD, NCIC hit; Cathleen Arambula, 52, CPD, fail to comply (times 2); Olan Martin, 37, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Jesus Montenegro-Noyola, 36, INS, immigration hold; Baltazar Clemente-Roque, 51, INS, immigration hold; Emanuel Andronache, 25, immigration hold; Jorge Carbajal-Vences, 37, INS, immigration hold; Terry Harper, 62, NCSO, fail to appear; David Criss, 52, CPD, fail to appear; Anacin Belving, 30, CPD, fail to comply, controlled substance possession meth; Fausto Mora-Nava, 19, CPD, public intoxication under 21, open container operating vehicle, driver’s license required; Alex Arnold, 26, CPD, fail to comply.