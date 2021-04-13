Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 13, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated April 13, 2021, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Jeffrey Darnall, 40, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Donald Caraveau, 52, CPD, disturbing the peace, DUS; Chad Mulloy, 37, CPD, DWUI, domestic battery, interfering with 911 call; Richard Brown, 35, DCI, delivery of controlled substance, controlled substance possession, possession with intent to deliver, attempts/conspire; Michael Chase, 24, WMC, fail to comply; Cynthia Knight, 39, MPD, DWUI; Landon Spencer, 18, CPD, grand larceny over $500; James Pacheco, 21, CPD, public intoxication.