Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., January 24, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated January 24, 2020, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Kelton Hawkes, 34, CPD, fail to appear, NCIC hit; Wesley Test, 46, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Taylor Ross, 22, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Elaine Thompson, 53, MPD, fail to appear; Michael Barney, 40, CPD, attempts/conspire, drugs/conspiracy; Jillian Jaime, 33, MPD, fail to appear; Felicia Midkiff, 23, CPD, under influence controlled substance, probation revocation by police officer, controlled substance possession; Joseph Janzen, 26, CPD, interference with peace officer, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession, probation revocation by police officer; Charles Bowen, 25, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, probation revocation by police officer, controlled substance possession.