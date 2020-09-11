Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., September 11, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated September 11, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Alana Archuleta, 41, CPD, fail to comply; Cynthia Pitt, 46, NCSO, bond revocation; Elizabeth Horton, 47, NCSO, serve jail time; Aliviah Byram, 20, CPD, simple assault, breach of peace, inteference assault on a police officer; Brendan Sturman, 24, CPD, fail to appear (times 4); Sasha Dehart, 34, CPD, NCIC hit; Tialyssa Armour, 23, CPD, DWUI, DWUS, duty to report, larceny, fail to appear (times 2); Timothy Gaffield, 36, NCSO, inteference with peace officer, criminal entry; Harley Earls, 29, CPD, fail to comply; John Faulkner, 48, CPD, domestic assault, stalking felony, burglary, interfering with 911 call, probation revocation by police officer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!