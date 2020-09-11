 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate roster
View Comments

Inmate roster

{{featured_button_text}}

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., September 11, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated September 11, visit trib.com.

Friday additions:

Alana Archuleta, 41, CPD, fail to comply; Cynthia Pitt, 46, NCSO, bond revocation; Elizabeth Horton, 47, NCSO, serve jail time; Aliviah Byram, 20, CPD, simple assault, breach of peace, inteference assault on a police officer; Brendan Sturman, 24, CPD, fail to appear (times 4); Sasha Dehart, 34, CPD, NCIC hit; Tialyssa Armour, 23, CPD, DWUI, DWUS, duty to report, larceny, fail to appear (times 2); Timothy Gaffield, 36, NCSO, inteference with peace officer, criminal entry; Harley Earls, 29, CPD, fail to comply; John Faulkner, 48, CPD, domestic assault, stalking felony, burglary, interfering with 911 call, probation revocation by police officer.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News