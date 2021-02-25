Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Feb. 25, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Feb. 25, 2021, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
- Benjamin Means, 59, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Anthony Mock, 23, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Robin Collins, 41, hold for probation and parole, public intoxication; Jay Montoya, 36, CPD, DUS; Joshua Feather, 40, MPD, domestic battery; Kristine Nelson, 31, NCSO, fail to appear, controlled substance possession; Tyler Smith, 29, EPD, fail to appear; Dakota Mitchell, 27, NCSO, DWUI.