Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 9, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated July 9, 2020, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
Spencer Barbour, 47, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Neoal Hayes, 45, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Lesha Dembo, 28, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Leo Bloomfield, 56, NCSO, hold for WSP; Phillip Pellman, 41, CPD, insurance violation, DUS, fail to appear, fail to comply; Darline Schuh, 28, NCSO, serve jail time; Marrissa Bye, 21, NCSO, fail to comply (times 2); James Andrews, 35, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency (times 2), DUS; Sal Gallegos, 41, CPD, fail to comply; Nathan Hodges, 21, NCSO, breach of peace.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!