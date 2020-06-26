Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 26, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated June 26, 2020, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
- Donald Smith, 56, CPD, fail to comply; Keith Smith, 44, USMA, contract hold/billing; Christina Parkhurst Zaragaza, 23, NCSO, criminal warrant; William Topaum, 42, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Katrina Pergande, 20, CPD, fail to appear; Joshua Haworth, 29, MPD, domestic battery; Clinton Carey, 40, NCSO, hold for WSP; Jose Alatorre, 34, INS, immigration hold; John Robinson, 54, WHP, DWUI with injury, controlled substance possession, two and three lane, open container in vehicle; Jake Porras, 29 CPD, DWUI; Rufus McCormick, 40, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Jenterece Watkins, 39, CPD, criminal warrant; Rebecca Fountain, 29, NCSO, DWUI; Michael Hardy, 37, CPD, probation revocation by police officer, violate FVPA court order.
