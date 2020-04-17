Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 17, 2020.
Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated April 17, 2020, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
- Leland Rohn, 34, CPD, inteference with peace officer, criminal entry; Richard Willden, 28, DCI, contract hold/billing; Jackson Deluna, 28, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Uriah Kraft, 27, MPD, fail to comply; Warren Andreen, 25, CPD, fail to appear; Scott Frankson, 20, EPD, inteference with peace officer, criminal entry; Shane Perales, 34, CPD, DWUI; Alana Archuleta, 40, CPD, simple assault, breach of peace.
