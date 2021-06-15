Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 15, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated June 15, 2021, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Ronald Hanson, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, insurance violation, speed urban zone; Jeremiah Couch, 40, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Labin Siplon, 37, NCSO, serve jail time; Johnathan Arket, 23, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Coy Rutledge, 22, CPD, NCIC hit; Quintin Sulzle, 33, CPD, fail to comply, criminal warrant; Andra Jones, 45, NCSO, fail to appear; William Davis, 37, CPD, fail to appear, public intoxication, resisting arrest; Zackariah Keller, 27, NCSO, domestic battery; Mary Gear, 33, NCSO, fail to appear; Grant Ponder, 48, CPD, NCIC hit; Lisa Sears, 40, NCSO, serve jail time; Erik Olafson, 39, CPD, fail to comply.