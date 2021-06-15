 Skip to main content
Inmate roster
Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 15, 2021. Along with the inmates' names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated June 15, 2021, visit trib.com.

Tuesday additions:

Ronald Hanson, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, insurance violation, speed urban zone; Jeremiah Couch, 40, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Labin Siplon, 37, NCSO, serve jail time; Johnathan Arket, 23, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Coy Rutledge, 22, CPD, NCIC hit; Quintin Sulzle, 33, CPD, fail to comply, criminal warrant; Andra Jones, 45, NCSO, fail to appear; William Davis, 37, CPD, fail to appear, public intoxication, resisting arrest; Zackariah Keller, 27, NCSO, domestic battery; Mary Gear, 33, NCSO, fail to appear; Grant Ponder, 48, CPD, NCIC hit; Lisa Sears, 40, NCSO, serve jail time; Erik Olafson, 39, CPD, fail to comply.

Community news editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

