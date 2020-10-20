Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Oct. 20, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Oct. 20, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Melissa Manion, 28, MPD, DWUI; Jesse Kraft, 30, NCSO, serve jail time; Martin Coquillette, 61, NCSO, serve jail time; Taylor Dupont, 35, NCSO, criminal warrant; Crystal Wirtala, 28, CPD, criminal warrant, controlled substance possession meth; Dillon Yellowbear, 36, USMA, contract hold/billing; Nathan Means, 47, CPD, simple assault, vandalism/destruction of property, interference with peace officer; Steven Roubideaux, 50, NCSO, public intoxication prohibited; Amanda Wilson, 43, CPD, fail to comply; Ryan Arendts, 32, CPD, DWUI.
