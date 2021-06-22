Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 22, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated June 22, 2021, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Kaitlynn Peeler, 21, NCSO, probationary court hold; Christopher Butterfield, 32, MPD, criminal warrant, possess controlled substance, liquid, 3/10 gram, convicted felon possess firearm, possess controlled substance powder or crystal; Jillian Jaime, 34, MPD, possess controlled substance liquid form more than 3/10 gram, possess controlled substance pill or capsule, manufacture or deliver meth or controlled narcotic substance; Matthew Schiltz, 32, NCSO, fail to appear (times 2); Ryan Shaffer, 38, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Drew Marrero, 23, NCSO, serve jail time; Kyle Knight, 21, MPD, district court bench warrant, criminal warrant; Ruby Hughes-Santos, 23, CPD, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, urinating or defecating in public; Douglas Butler, 51, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Christina Gates, 54, CPD, camping restricted in the city; Davey Reed, 41, CPD, resisting arrest, trespassing, property damage; Joseph Mendez, 24, NCSO, DUI, drive while license canceled, suspended or revoked.