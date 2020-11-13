Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Nov. 13, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated Nov. 13, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Bobby Jackson, 30, NCSO, criminal warrant; Loren Drinkwalter, 27, NCSO, serve jail time; Colton Walkin, 20, CPD, fail to appear; Jason Deal, 36, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession, fail to register as sex offender, under influence controlled substance; Phillip Diekemper, 38, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Nickaya Rael, 22, NCSO, serve jail time, civil bench warrant; Jeremy Brown, 31, NCSO, serve jail time; Zachary Fuhrer, 37, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, under influence controlled substance, interference with peace officer, criminal trespass, breach of peace; Marcus Brown, 42, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Michael Bell, 25, CPD, domestic assault; Rebekah Cooper, 23, CPD, DWUI, marijuana possession; Steven Mildren, 34, CPD, fail to appear; Sheridan Riddle, 22, NCSO, DWUI.
