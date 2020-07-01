Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 1, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated July 1, 2020, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:Fernando Jimenez-Popocal, 57, WHP, immigration hold; Kevin Wilson, 39, CPD, DWUS, controlled substance possession meth, compliance auto insurance; Ashley Wright, 22, CPD, domestic battery; Cainen Taylor, 23, NCSO, hold for CAC; Robert Smith, 65, CPD, NCIC hit.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!