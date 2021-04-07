Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 7, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated April 7, 2021, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
- Sunshine Wilson, 38, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Tyreese Reed, 22, NCSO, bond revocation; Amber Miller, 33, NCSO, serve jail time; Russell Wilson, 50, WHP, controlled substance possession, county warrant/hold for agency (times 2); Kevin Kesl, 57, CPD, fail to appear; Erik Olafson, 39, EPD, possession with intent to deliver; Kayelee Thomas, 31, EPD, possession with intent to deliver; Selene Eagle, 32, CPD, controlled substance possession meth.
