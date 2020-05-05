Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 5, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated May 5, 2020, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Landon Powell, 27, NCSO, DWUI, open container in vehicle, compliance auto insurance; Ethan Burgess, 20, CPD, fail to appear; Thomas Knapp, 39, MPD, domestic battery.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!