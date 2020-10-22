Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Oct. 22, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Oct. 22, visit trib.com.
Thursday’s additions:
Jaime Nava, 19, NCSO, serve jail time; Brandon Jackson, 45, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Marshall Craft, 26, USMA, contract hold/billing; Kristina Klundt, 35, EPD, burglary accessory after the fact, criminal trespass, NCIC hit; David Cherry, 65, CPD, fail to appear; Trestin Pierce, 25, NCSO, criminal warrant; David Criss, 52, CPD, fail to appear.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!