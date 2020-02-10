Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 8 through 10, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated February 8 through 10, 2020, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Jamie Strong, 25, NCSO, serve jail time; Kristen Moore, 37, NCSO, serve jail time; Jerry Shrock, 39, NCSO, fail to comply (times 3); Zachary Hearn, 27, NCSO, serve jail time; Tanya Van Patten, 45, NCSO, hold for WWC; Patrick Reed, 43, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Dennis Farris, 32, NCSO, serve jail time; Jayce Spencer, 20, CPD, suspended/revoked driver’s license enhanced; Jason Knigge, 38, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Justin Overman, 43, CPD, controlled substance possession (times 2); David Decator, 56, CPD, public intoxication; Jineane Baker, 38, CPD, public intoxication; David Sheets, 33, CPD, trespassing; Rory Meehan, 35, CPD, interference.
You have free articles remaining.
Sunday additions:
- Shidawn Gagon, 24, CPD, fail to comply; Marisa Santos, 23, NCSO, controlled substance possession, DWUI; Patrick Garnhart, 19, CPD, fail to appear, criminal warrant, controlled substance possession; Jessica Hill, 26, CPD, aggravated assault, battery.
Monday additions:
Jerald Friday, 57, CPD, public intoxication; Shannon Houser, 44, CPD, fail to appear; Rocky Johnson, 43, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Bryant MacMillan, 21, NCSO, DWUI; Johnathan O’Neill, 20, CPD, fail to comply (times 2), fail to appear (times 2), interference.