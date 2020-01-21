Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., January 18 through January 21, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated January 18 through January 21, 2020, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Cory Lewis, 34, NCSO, serve jail time; Vaughn Sulzle, 35, MPD, fail to appear, hold for probation and parole; Kevin Long, 34, NCSO, criminal warrant, hold for WSP; Purity Meachem, 36, CPD, fail to appear; Alana Archuleta, 40, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Kyle Clark, 36, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Amber Carson, 29, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Casey Hudgens, 38, NCSO, serve jail time; Nicholas Tabler, 46, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Curtis Keck, 35, NCSO, serve jail time; Dakota Landess, 22, CPD, hold for probation and parole, controlled substance possession; Tialyssa Armour, 23, CPD, interference, public intoxication, trespassing; Ty Cochrun, 26, NCSO, violate FVPA order.
Sunday additions:
You have free articles remaining.
- Keysha Donner, 39, MPD, criminal warrant; Michael Peterson, 34, NCSO, hold for CAC; Michael Widick, 26, NCSO, hold for CAC; Shaft Jones, 46, CPD, criminal warrant; Olga Varela-Munoz, 18, MPD, criminal warrant; Tia Lawrence, 50, CPD, hold for circuit court; Deanna Brasiel, 47, CPD, disturbance breach of peace; Sergio Ibarra, 19, MPD, DWUI; Nickalas Mathill, 26, EPD, disorderly conduct.
Monday additions:
- Brooks Hauck, 39, MPD, controlled substance possession, wrongful take/dispose property; James Sack, 51, CPD, fail to comply; William Topaum, 42, CPD, trespassing; Billy Mackay, 37, NCSO, domestic battery; Mary Gear, 32, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession, compliance auto insurance, registration violation; Cameron Cardinal-Lawstuen, 29, CPD, criminal warrant, controlled substance possession meth; Jason Moore, 43, NCF, fail to appear, fail to comply; Adrian Martinez, 20, CPD, hold for probation and parole.
Tuesday additions:
William Neeland, 52, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Chase Baker, 27, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Shanell Gangwish, 30, MPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession (times 2), attempts/conspire, drugs/conspiracy, possession of meth with intent to deliver; Vanessa Lovato, 26, DCI, possession with intent to deliver (times 2), attempts/conspire, drugs/conspiracy, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession (times 2); Jacob Palmer, 26, NCSO, fail to comply (times 2); Jinar Logan, 22, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Tyler Gomez, 21, CPD, fail to appear; Celeste Kumelos, 40, NCSO, controlled substance possession, controlled substance delivery/sale meth, no tail lights, driving without interlock device, controlled substance possession.