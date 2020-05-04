Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 2, 3, and 4, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated May 2, 3, and 4, 2020, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Madison Axelrod, 24, CPD, controlled substance possession, NCIC hit; Paul Mapes, 58, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; John Hubbard, 39, MPD, hold for probation and parole, controlled substance possession meth; David Owyhee, 59, NCSO, serve jail time; Kyeren Tillman, 29, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Mark Lohman, 55, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Elburn Bailey, 39, CPD, fail to comply, DUS driving while license suspended; Steven Mildren, 33, CPD, controlled substance possession; Maxine Casias, 22, CPD, fail to comply; Helina Freeman, 39, NCSO, criminal warrrant; John Haase, 53, NCSO, DWUI; Alana Archuleta, 40, CPD, open container; Kevin Legarreta, 41, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession, DWUS, compliance auto insurance, registration violation; Rodney Brafford, 65, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Ernest Drake, 29, CPD, fail to appear; Louis Haskell, 44, CPD, strangulation of household member.
Sunday additions:
- Stirling Foster, 21, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, fail to comply; Phillip Van Dyne, 36, WMC, fail to appear, DUS driving while license suspended; Brett Swenson, 52, CPD, fail to appear; Alaryn Craggs, 19, CPD, controlled substance possession.
Monday additions:
Victoria King, 40, NCSO, bond revocation; Kayla Moody, 32, NCSO, controlled substance possession (times 2), controlled substance possession meth; Robert Veal, 33, CPD, DWUI, DWUS, driving without interlock device; Gabriel Abyeta, 39, CPD, DUS, insurance violation no current liability, fail to comply (times 3); Christina Parkhurst Zaragaza, 23, CPD, controlled substance possession, open container in vehicle, controlled substance possession meth; Dennis Howard, 40, CPD, DWUI, DWUS, compliance auto insurance, criminal warrant, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession.
