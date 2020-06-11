Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 10, 2020. There were no new additions June 11, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated June 10 and 11, 2020, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
Kristen Antelope, 27, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Levi Massmann, 29, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Justin Hoskins, 35, CPD, interference with peace officer; Tony Ramirez, 42, CPD, county warrant/hold for billing; Alexander Reed, 41, MPD, public intoxication; Melany Miracle, 49, CPD, DWUI, driving without interlock device, compliance auto insurance; Jesse Fleming, 36, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Cole Goodsell, 53, CPD, domestic battery, vandalism/destruction of property; Michael Ribera, 46, CPD, fail to appear (times 2); Christipher Bramlett, 24, CPD, public intoxication prohibited.
