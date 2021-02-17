Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Feb. 17, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated Feb. 17, 2021, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
- Louis Allen, 43, NCSO, serve jail time; Ronald Boggs, 61, CPD, serve jail time; Jodi Nickerson, 45, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Phillip Diekemper. 39, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, fail to comply; Juston Jackett, 35, NCSO, hold for probation and parole.
