Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. December 31, 2019 and January 1, 2020.
Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated December 31, 2019 and January 1, 2020, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
- Christopher McCain, CPD, criminal warrant
- Janelle Mendes, CPD, criminal warrant
- Richard Church, MLPD, hold for probation and parole
- Paul Mapes, MLPD, hold for probation and parole
- Ryan Bertagnole, CPD, hold for probation and parole
- Jill Shepherd, CPD, hold for probation and parole
- John-William Harmon, NCSO, criminal warrant
- Stephanie Combs, CPD, DWUI
- Tina Reeves, NCSO criminal warrant
- William Dinges, CPD, simple assault
- Alicia Padilla, CPD, under influence of controlled substance, interference with police officer
Wednesday additions:
- Bryson Brown, USMA, contract hold/billing
- Isaiah Freison, NCSO, NCIC hit
- Dean Shayler, CPD, fail to appear
- Katherine McNaughton, CPD, fail to comply
- Domenic Potenzieri, CPD, criminal warrant, fail to appear
- Howard Haagensen, NCSO, courtesy hold ot/agency
- Echo Pollock, CPD, criminal warrant
- Richard Smith, CPD, domestic battery, interference with police officer, hold for probation and parole
- Kaela Walsh, MLPD, district court bench warrant
- Matthew Fogle, CPD, public intoxication
- Emily Gallegos, EVPD, domestic battery
- Micheal Piper, CPD, DWUI, suspended/revoked driver’s license
- Tialyssa Armour, CPD, public intoxication, trespassing
- Forest Miller, MLPD, fail to comply
- Lawrence Felter, CPD, domestic battery, strangulation of household member
- Laurie Lee, CPD, disturbance
- Jacquelyn Harris, CPD, burglary, forgery/counterfeit, forgery, forged writings: possession
- Steven Rogers, CPD, domestic battery, interfering with 911 call
- Michael Day, NCSO, fail to comply
- Felicia Midkiff, NCSO, serve jail time
- Michael Coury, WHP, courtesy hold ot/agency
- Michael Schmitt, NCSO, district court bench warrant
- Shaynee G
ibbs, NCSO, fail to appear