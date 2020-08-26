Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., August 226, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated August 26, 2020, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:Michael Townsend, 34, NCSO, criminal warrant, fail to comply (times 3); Clayton Vann, 43, CPD, interference with peace officer, fail to comply; Sharon Sleep, 39, CPD, probation violation; Kristopher Jump, 22, CPD, fail to appear; Shelley Woodfield, 39, CPD, fail to comply; Levi Martinez, 29, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Chenoa Standfast, 21, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Fabian Ruiz-Estrada, 37, INS, immigration hold; Jamal Hagos, 35, INS, immigration hold; Lonn Porter, 54, MPD, fail to appear, hold for probation and parole; John Faulkner, 48, CPD, reckless driving, hit and run property damage, duty unattended vehicle, duty to render aid, duty to notify owner, vandalism/destruction of property, criminal entry; Scott Jackson, 28, CPD, trespassing; Francisco Sosa, 25, CPD, fail to comply; Damon Briscoe, 33, NCSO, DWUI; Aaron Harper, 30, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Alva Brown, 45, EPD, criminal warrant, NCIC hit, fail to appear, fail to comply.
