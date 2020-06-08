Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 6, 7 and 8, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated June 6, 7, and 8, 2020, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Corey Ray, 26, CPD, burglary aggravated, burglary; Theodore Rice, 52, NSCO, serve jail time; Jacob Rodri, 38, NCSO, contract hold/billing; John Antelope, 53, NCSO, DWUI; Ryan Perry, 35, CPD, controlled substance possession; James Riley, 28, CPD, fail to comply, marijuana possession, insurance violation no current liability; Mary Brewer, 31, CPD, criminal trespass, under influence controlled substance; Amanda Sharkey, 43, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Alana Geho, 27, CPD, DWUI.
Sunday additions:
- Amanda Wilson, 43, CPD, fail to appear; Jaimie Robertson, 44, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Matthew Akers, 20, CPD, fail to appear; Joseph Guillen, 55, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Richard Montoya, 69, CPD, fail to appear; Olen Robinson, 59, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Kimberley Perry, 58, WHP, DWUI, two and three lane, driver’s license; Kristopher Jump, 22, CPD, DWUS, criminal warrant, fail to comply.
Monday additions:
John Sappington, 58, NCSO, robbery, burglary aggravated, aggravated assault, vandalism/property destruction; Kaitlynn Peeler, 20, CPD, assault and battery, property damage, fail to comply; James Severson, 45, CPD, fail to comply; William Presfield, 20, CPD, criminal warrant, fail to appear; Joshua Jordan, 23, NCSO, aggravated assault; Alana Archuleta, 40, CPD, trespassing.
