Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Feb. 23, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Feb. 23, 2021, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Rayanne McCurdy, 19, NCSO, serve jail time; Jonathon Davisson, 30, WHP, violate FVPA court order; Radford Messer, 59, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Ben Bustos, 33, CPD, controlled substance possession; Bryson Manthei, 24, NCSO, serve jail time; Edward Sipe, 22, NCSO, hold for WSP; Leland Rohn, 35, CPD, resisting arrest; Brice Graves, 31, CPD, domestic battery, strangulation of household member, aggravated assault, false imprisonment; Hailey Ferraiuolo, 23, WHP, DWUI, speed too fast.