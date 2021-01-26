Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Jan. 26, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Jan. 26, 2021, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Jordan Mitchell, CPD, aggravated assault, domestic battery, interference with peace officer; Celia Kinion, 25, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Katherine Knight, 30, CPD, DWUI, leave the scene of accident; Saul Angulo, 28, CPD, fail to appear; Tyson Hauber, 34, CPD, carry concealed weapon; Nathan McCord, 21, CPD, under influence controlled substance; Benjamin Wolfe, 31, CPD, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth, DWUS, compliance auto insurance, registration violation; Sherry Crimm, 49, MPD, fail to comply; Christopher Ruiz, 26, WHP, interference with peace officer, DWUI, DWUS, open container in vehicle, attempt to elude, reckless driving, speed up to 80; Jaron Arthur, 24, CPD, disturbing the peace.