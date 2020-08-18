Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., August 18, 2020.
Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report.
For the complete inmate roster dated August 18, 2020, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Scott Johnson, 34, CPD, fail to comply; Stacy Stewart, 45, CPD, NCIC hit; Connor Goodman, 19, NCSO, hold for WSP; Jose Sarmiento-Fernandez, 35, INS, immigration hold; Rene Vargas, 53, EPD, domestic battery; Derrick Jonas, 33, CPD, breach of peace; Antonio Carrillo, 28, CPD, NCIC hit, fail to comply, immigration hold, criminal warrant; Robert Kerrison, 60, CPD, domestic battery; Joseph Murhpy, 32, CPD, fail to appear, controlled substance possession meth; James Nicholson, 34, CPD, DWUI; Dylan Adkins, 18, CPD, fail to comply, fail to appear.
