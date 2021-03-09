Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 9, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated March 9, 2021, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Jacob May, 38, NCSO, serve jail time; Shawn Borne, 41, MPD, fail to comply; Michael Kirby, 24, CPD, criminal warrant; Kenneth Marion, 66, NCSO, serve jail time; Matthew Brummond, 47, NCSO, fail to compy (times 3), fail to appear; Cathy Long, 48, MPD, controlled substance possesssion, hold for probation and parole; Jeffrey Tanner, 50, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Ross Ryan, 32, CPD, DUS, driving without interlock device; Travis Shreve, 22, EPD, fail to comply (times 2); Cassandra Shattuck, 23, NCSO, fail to appear.