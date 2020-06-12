You are the owner of this article.
Inmate roster
Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 12, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated June 12, 2020, visit trib.com.

Friday additions:

  • Danny Vazquez, 19, MPD, shoplifting, controlled substance possession, district court bench warrant; Matthew Larimore, 42, CPD, DUS, insurance violation; Colton Robertson, 24, CPD, defraud innkeeper; Jesus Donicio-Sanchez, 30, hold for other agency; Hosea White, 41, CPD, fail to appear, interference with peace officer; Jayson Hall, 48, CPD, DWUI, DWUS, driving without interlock device, limitations on backing; Edward Rojas, 56, NCSO, criminal warrant; Bobby Davis, 31, CPD, fail to appear, domestic assault; Trinity Rowland, 19, CPD, fail to appear; Marcus Brown, 41, CPD, public intoxication; Spencer Rhodes, 26, CPD, criminal entry, under influence controlled substance, controlled substance possession (times 2), controlled substance possession meth; Renfred Aoah, 30, USMA, contract hold/billing; Rusty Tabaho, 27, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Rebecca Enos, 49, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Damiona Faulkner, 30, NCSO, DWUI; James Lennon, 32, CPD, reckless driving, interference with peace officer; Michael Carpenter,, 30, NCSO, hold for WSP; Ian Gray, 55, CPD, DWUI, Cheyanne Hobb, 24, CPD, fail to comply; Vernon Kellogg, 45, CPD, DWUI, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession, under influence controlled substance.

Casper Police Department

Accident, personal injury

  • Thursday: 5:08 p.m., 5000 block Blackmore

Accident, property damage

  • Thursday: 12:52 p.m., 400 block S. Wolcott; 3:16 p.m., S. Poplar & W. 13th; 4 p.m., E. 12th & Durbin

Assault

  • Thursday: 8:47 p.m., 900 block S. Elm Friday: 12:19 a.m., 3000 block E. 10th

Burglary, auto

  • Thursday: 10:27 p.m., 3500 block Trappers Tr.

Burglary, residential

  • Thursday: 11:15 a.m., 6400 block Little Moon Tr.; 2:50 p.m., 2500 block S. McKinley; 7:20 p.m., 300 block E. A

Disturbance

  • Thursday: 11:04 a.m., 100 block W. F; 12:59 p.m., 100 block N. Grant; 3:20 p.m., 2600 block E. 2nd; 9:12 p.m., 2000 block S. Beverly Friday: 12:16 a.m., CY & W. 13th

Drowning (reported)

  • Thursday: 6:19 p.m., 200 block Aster

Drugs

  • Thursday: 11:11 p.m., E. 22nd & Nottingham

Family fight

  • Thursday: 1:55 p.m., 1600 block Bryan Stock Tr.; 2:42 p.m., 2000 block Oakcrest

Hit and run

  • Thursday: 3:26 p.m., 100 block N. Beech; 6:32 p.m., CY & SW Wyo; 9:27 p.m., 2300 block Bryan Evansville Rd.

Missing person

  • Thursday: 8:24 p.m., 3600 block E. 19th

Public intoxication

  • Thursday: 2:45 p.m., 300 block E. 2nd; 3:20 p.m., 400 block E. Collins; 4:35 p.m., 200 block N. Park

Runaway juvenile

  • Thursday: 9:55 p.m., 1300 block S. Lowell

Shots fired

  • Thursday: 11:13 p.m., 2900 block Saratoga

Suicidal subject

  • Thursday: 10:18 a.m., 300 block E. Collins

Suspicious

  • Thursday: 7:23 a.m., 2300 block E. 15th; 3:52 p.m., 700 block S. Walsh; 5:49 p.m., Fremont & DeSmet; 7:47 p.m., 1700 block Fremont; 9:11 p.m., 1700 block E. K; 10:19 p.m., 2100 block E. 12th; 10:33 p.m., 1200 block N. Center Friday: 12:56 a.m., 700 block N. Center; 4:32 a.m., 800 block N. Poplar

Threatening

  • Thursday: 9:47 a.m., 300 block S. Durbin

Traffic stops: 21 Trespassing

  • Thursday: 3:05 p.m., 4400 block E. 2nd

Natrona County Sheriff’s Office

Assault

  • Thursday: 10:32 p.m., Palomino Ave.

Disturbance

  • Thursday: 5:11 p.m., 7500 block 6 WN Rd.

Family fight

  • Thursday: 3:57 p.m., 4400 block Chalmers

Fight

  • Thursday: 10:45 p.m., 800 block Badger Ln.

Juvenile problem

  • Thursday: 8:31 p.m., 4600 block Twelve Mile Rd.

Prowler

  • Thursday: 10:36 p.m., 4800 block Wardwell Industrial Ave.

Suicidal subject

  • Thursday: 4:57 p.m., 4200 block W. Yellowstone

Traffic stops: 12

Mills Police Department

Accident, property damage

  • Thursday: 2:28 p.m., 600 block Pendell; 7:01 p.m., 600 block Salt Creek Hwy.

Hit and run

  • Thursday: 3:49 p.m., 4600 block W. Yellowstone

Suicidal subject

  • Thursday: 4:57 p.m., 4200 block W. Yellowstone

Traffic stop: 1

