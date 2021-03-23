Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 23, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated March 23, 2021, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Richard Seabolt, 50, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Lucas Hallock, 40, MPD, domestic battery; Zayne Ritzman, 23, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Bradley Froke, 58, CPD, fail to appear; Joanne James, 29, MPD, fail to comply, fail to appear; Jacob Willhite, 26, NCSO, attempt to elude, reckless driving, DWUS; Nichole Lau, 26, NCSO, fail to comply; Jerry Fernandez, 30, WHP, controlled substance possession, registration violation; Michael Allison, 39, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession, fail to comply.