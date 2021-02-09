Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Feb. 9, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Feb. 9, 2021, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions
:
Logan White, 26, NCSO, serve jail time; Mitchell McCain, 26, CPD, fail to comply; David Franklin, 60, NCSO, serve jail time; Amber Miller, 33, NCSO, serve jail time; Israel Zegiel, 39, CPD, disturbing the peace, trespassing; Patrick Cain-Hassler, 27, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency (times 3); Chue Yang, 30, WHP, controlled substance possession; Pao Vang, 30, WHP, controlled substance possession; Matthew Williams, 35, CPD, DUS.