Inmate roster
Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 9, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated June 9, 2021, visit trib.com.

Wednesday additions:

Lisa Sears, 40, NCSO, serve jail time; Audrey Estes, 32, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Steve Miller, 50, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Michelle Goodman, 48, CPD, domestic battery 1st offense; Brian Goodman, 62, CPD, domestic battery 1st offense; Kyle Espinoza, 22, CPD, DWUI, resisting arrest, open container, seatbelt violation; Martin Tigar, 62, CPD, public intoxication, resisting arrest; Austin Harget, 44, public intoxication, open container; Zackery Daugherty, 31, CPD, robbery, battery; Jeremy Priebe, 44, NCSO, criminal warrant, fail to appear, contract hold/billing; Tyler Richard, 26, CPD, aggravated assault with deadly weapon; Catherine Rodriguez, 32, CPD, domestic battery; Charlette Whiteman Bearing, 43, CPD, trespassing.

Community news editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

